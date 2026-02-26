Live Radio
Marshall pours in 28 points as Morehead State defeats Little Rock 76-70

The Associated Press

February 26, 2026, 11:27 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — George Marshall’s 28 points helped Morehead State defeat Little Rock 76-70 on Thursday.

Marshall had seven rebounds for the Eagles (19-12, 15-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Jon Carroll scored 22 points and added 13 rebounds. No one else scored in double figures as the Eagles prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Johnathan Lawson led the way for the Trojans (11-19, 8-11) with 15 points. Cameron Wallace added 13 points and eight rebounds for Little Rock. Braxton Bayless also had 12 points.

Despite the slim margin, it was nearly a wire-to-wire win for the Eagles, who took the lead for good at the 16:50 mark of the first half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

