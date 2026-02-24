Marshall leads Austin Peay against Central Arkansas after 26-point outing

Central Arkansas Bears (18-11, 13-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (21-6, 15-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (18-11, 13-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (21-6, 15-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces Central Arkansas after Rashaud Marshall scored 26 points in Austin Peay’s 65-61 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Governors are 12-0 in home games. Austin Peay is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 13-3 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas ranks third in the ASUN giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Austin Peay makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Central Arkansas scores 9.1 more points per game (80.0) than Austin Peay allows to opponents (70.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Parker is scoring 17.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Governors. Marshall is averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 67.7% over the past 10 games.

Ty Robinson is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Camren Hunter is averaging 22.4 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.