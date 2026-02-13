Marquette hosts Ziebell and No. 1 UConn

UConn Huskies (26-0, 15-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 10-6 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (26-0, 15-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 10-6 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn faces Marquette after Allie Ziebell scored 20 points in UConn’s 94-44 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles are 10-3 on their home court. Marquette has a 7-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies have gone 15-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is fifth in the Big East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jana El Alfy averaging 2.0.

Marquette averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 27.2 more points per game (90.0) than Marquette gives up (62.8).

The Golden Eagles and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Azzi Fudd averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Sarah Strong is averaging 18.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 15.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.