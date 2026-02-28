Marquette hosts Maclin and DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (15-13, 7-10 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-18, 5-12 Big East) Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (15-13, 7-10 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-18, 5-12 Big East)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Marquette after Brandon Maclin scored 21 points in DePaul’s 72-71 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-6 in home games. Marquette has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Demons are 7-10 against Big East opponents. DePaul is 8-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Marquette scores 75.8 points, 6.0 more per game than the 69.8 DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. DePaul won the last meeting 80-75 on Jan. 17. CJ Gunn scored 31 points to help lead the Blue Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel James Jr. is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Adrien Stevens is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gunn is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Blue Demons. Theo Pierre-Justin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

