Mara leads No. 2 Michigan against Northwestern after 24-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan plays Northwestern after Aday Mara scored 24 points in Michigan’s 82-61 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 at home. Northwestern scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 12-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is the Big Ten leader with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 5.3.

Northwestern’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 18.4 more points per game (91.0) than Northwestern allows to opponents (72.6).

The Wildcats and Wolverines face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is averaging 22.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tre Singleton is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lendeborg is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.