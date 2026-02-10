Maples leads Cleveland State against Green Bay after 27-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (20-5, 15-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (18-8, 8-7 Horizon) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (20-5, 15-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (18-8, 8-7 Horizon)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Green Bay after Colbi Maples scored 27 points in Cleveland State’s 73-56 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings have gone 13-1 at home. Cleveland State scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Phoenix are 15-0 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cleveland State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Cleveland State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzi Zingaro is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings. Sarah Hurley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jenna Guyer is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Kristina Ouimette is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

