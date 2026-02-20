Maine plays New Hampshire after Carey’s 20-point outing

Maine Black Bears (6-21, 4-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-17, 4-8 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4…

Maine Black Bears (6-21, 4-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-17, 4-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits New Hampshire after Logan Carey scored 20 points in Maine’s 67-58 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Wildcats are 7-4 in home games. New Hampshire is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Black Bears are 4-8 in America East play. Maine ranks fourth in the America East with 12.3 assists per game led by Carey averaging 2.2.

New Hampshire averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. New Hampshire won the last meeting 65-48 on Jan. 19. Belal El Shakery scored 11 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Shakery is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jack Graham is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Biel is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 21.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.