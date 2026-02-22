Madison Booker scores 23 points and No. 4 Texas routs Mississippi State 92-42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 23 points, Jordan Lee added 17 and No. 4 Texas routed Mississippi State…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 23 points, Jordan Lee added 17 and No. 4 Texas routed Mississippi State 92-42 Sunday.

Texas (26-3, 11-3 Southeastern Conference) has won 41 straight home games, the longest such streak in the country.

Both Booker and Lee were accurate from the field. Booker hit 8 of 12, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Lee shot 6 of 10, including a season-best five 3-pointers in eight tries.

The Longhorns hit 11 of 22 3-pointers, setting a season high for the second straight game. They made 10 of 28 during a 93-62 win at Arkansas on Thursday.

Aaliyah Crump scored 12 points for Texas and Ashton Judd added 11. Breya Cunningham grabbed 12 rebounds and Rori Harmon had 11 assists.

Favour Nwaedozi scored nine points to lead Mississippi State (18-10, 5-9). The Bulldogs shot 38% and committed a season-high 28 turnovers.

Mississippi State came in averaging 15 turnovers a game. The Bulldogs committed 17 by halftime. Texas turning them into 24 points while taking a 50-18 lead.

Up next

Mississippi State: at Texas A&M on Thursday.

Texas: hosts No. 24 Georgia on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.