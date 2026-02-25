Lusby leads Incarnate Word against SFA after 22-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (20-8, 14-5 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-13, 11-8 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (20-8, 14-5 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-13, 11-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts SFA after Brynn Lusby scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 71-61 victory against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Cardinals are 8-4 in home games. Incarnate Word is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ladyjacks are 14-5 in Southland play. SFA averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Kaylinn Kemp with 5.3.

Incarnate Word makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). SFA averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Incarnate Word gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. SFA won 75-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Myka Perry led SFA with 17 points, and Lusby led Incarnate Word with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Cockrell is averaging 9.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Key Roseby is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

