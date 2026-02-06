Lundblade’s 24 lead Belmont past UIC 68-62

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 24 points in Belmont’s 68-62 win against UIC on Friday night. Lundblade shot 6…

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 24 points in Belmont’s 68-62 win against UIC on Friday night.

Lundblade shot 6 for 15 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (22-3, 12-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Sam Orme scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 8.

The Bruins picked up their ninth straight victory.

Ahmad Henderson II led the Flames (13-12, 8-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. UIC also got 13 points and three steals from Mekhi Lowery. Elijah Crawford had 11 points and two steals.

Lundblade scored 13 points in the first half for Belmont, which led 38-26 at the break. Lundblade led the way with 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

