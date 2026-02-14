Loyola (MD) hosts Holy Cross after Disu’s 20-point performance

Holy Cross faces Loyola (MD) after Aiden Disu scored 20 points in Holy Cross' 74-70 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-17, 4-9 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-16, 6-7 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Loyola (MD) after Aiden Disu scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 74-70 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Greyhounds are 7-4 on their home court. Loyola (MD) has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crusaders are 4-9 in conference play. Holy Cross has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) gives up.

The Greyhounds and Crusaders meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Speed is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Greyhounds. Emmett Adair is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Boston is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

