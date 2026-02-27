Loyola Marymount hosts Seattle U after Amey’s 31-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (18-12, 7-10 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-15, 6-11 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (18-12, 7-10 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-15, 6-11 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces Seattle U after Myron Amey Jr. scored 31 points in Loyola Marymount’s 67-66 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Lions have gone 10-7 at home. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Shelley averaging 5.6.

The Redhawks are 7-10 in WCC play. Seattle U has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola Marymount averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 72.9 points per game, 0.6 more than the 72.3 Loyola Marymount gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in WCC play. Seattle U won the last matchup 69-59 on Jan. 22. Brayden Maldonado scored 14 points to help lead the Redhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amey is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maldonado averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Junseok Yeo is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.