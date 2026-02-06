Loyola Marymount hosts San Diego after Shelley’s 27-point showing

San Diego Toreros (10-15, 4-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-13, 3-9 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (10-15, 4-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-13, 3-9 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts San Diego after Jalen Shelley scored 27 points in Loyola Marymount’s 84-75 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions are 8-7 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks seventh in the WCC in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Toreros are 4-8 against conference opponents. San Diego is sixth in the WCC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game San Diego allows. San Diego has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The Lions and Toreros face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Brown Jr. is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.1 points. Shelley is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

