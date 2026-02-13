Loyola Chicago takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA), looks for 5th straight home win

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-8, 7-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-12, 8-5 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Ramblers play Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Ramblers are 5-7 on their home court. Loyola Chicago gives up 60.6 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Hawks are 7-6 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Rhian Stokes with 3.3.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

The Ramblers and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex-Anne Bessette is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Ramblers. Alexus Mobley is averaging 13 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Gabby Casey is averaging 16.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Emily Knouse is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 61.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

