Louisiana Tech hosts Missouri State after Bekemeier’s 21-point showing

Missouri State Bears (15-9, 7-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (18-5, 11-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Louisiana Tech after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 74-67 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Lady Techsters have gone 12-1 at home. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.9 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Bears are 7-4 against CUSA opponents. Missouri State is seventh in the CUSA giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bekemeier is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. Lainie Douglas is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 73.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

