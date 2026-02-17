Louisiana hosts Southern Miss following Johnson’s 27-point game

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (13-13, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-22, 2-13 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (13-13, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-22, 2-13 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Louisiana after Jakayla Johnson scored 27 points in Southern Miss’ 86-77 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-10 on their home court. Louisiana is 4-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

The Lady Eagles are 6-8 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is third in the Sun Belt scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Louisiana is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imani Daniel is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mikaylah Manley is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Carly Keats averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Eagles, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

