Louisiana hosts Arkansas State after Harmon’s 33-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-11, 7-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-18, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Louisiana after Christian Harmon scored 33 points in Arkansas State’s 92-88 overtime loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-7 in home games. Louisiana is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisiana is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Red Wolves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jamyron Keller is averaging 17 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Chandler Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Harmon is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

