Long Beach State visits UC Davis after Majstorovic’s 22-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (8-17, 4-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 8-6 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5…

Long Beach State Beach (8-17, 4-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 8-6 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays UC Davis after Petar Majstorovic scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 86-82 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies have gone 11-3 at home. UC Davis is sixth in the Big West scoring 78.2 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Beach are 4-9 in Big West play. Long Beach State is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UC Davis averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 75.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 75.1 UC Davis allows to opponents.

The Aggies and Beach meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Rocak is averaging 9.6 points and 1.5 blocks for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sykes averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Majstorovic is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Beach: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.