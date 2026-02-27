Long Beach State visits CSU Bakersfield after Jessamy’s 40-point game

Long Beach State Beach (8-21, 4-13 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-21, 2-15 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30…

Long Beach State Beach (8-21, 4-13 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-21, 2-15 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Long Beach State after Ron Jessamy scored 40 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 84-72 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-9 in home games. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Pierre Geneste Jr. averaging 4.5.

The Beach are 4-13 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 74.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 80.9 CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Long Beach State won 81-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Petar Majstorovic led Long Beach State with 23 points, and Jaden Alexander led CSU Bakersfield with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 16.2 points. Jessamy is shooting 47.8% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sykes is averaging 18 points for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 70.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Beach: 0-10, averaging 71.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

