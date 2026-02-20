LIU hosts Mercyhurst following Van Schaik’s 29-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (10-15, 10-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (16-8, 12-2 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercyhurst Lakers (10-15, 10-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (16-8, 12-2 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits LIU after Jenna Van Schaik scored 29 points in Mercyhurst’s 73-67 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Sharks are 8-3 in home games. LIU is third in the NEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Solangelei Akridge averaging 3.0.

The Lakers are 10-4 in NEC play. Mercyhurst ranks 66th in college basketball averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.6% from deep. Cici Hernandez leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

LIU’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 64.0 points per game, 2.7 more than the 61.3 LIU allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. LIU won the last meeting 86-81 on Jan. 8. Kadidia Toure scored 29 points points to help lead the Sharks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toure is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hernandez is averaging 13.8 points for the Lakers. Van Schaik is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 24.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

