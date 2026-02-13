Little Rock travels to Eastern Illinois for conference matchup

Little Rock Trojans (10-16, 7-8 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-16, 6-9 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (10-16, 7-8 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-16, 6-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock visit Kooper Jacobi and Eastern Illinois in OVC play Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 8-4 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 7-8 in OVC play. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Wallace averaging 3.3.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 70.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 70.2 Eastern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Fruster is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Panthers. Jacobi is averaging 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Lawson is shooting 40.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Trojans. Braxton Bayless is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

