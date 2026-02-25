Little Rock hosts Marshall and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (18-12, 14-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (11-18, 8-10 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (18-12, 14-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (11-18, 8-10 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Little Rock after George Marshall scored 22 points in Morehead State’s 64-63 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans are 6-5 on their home court. Little Rock allows 74.3 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 14-5 in conference matchups. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Josiah LeGree averaging 3.4.

Little Rock is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Little Rock gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Morehead State won 78-64 in the last matchup on Dec. 17. Marshall led Morehead State with 17 points, and Tuongthach Gatkek led Little Rock with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is averaging 16.2 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Kachi Nzeh is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marshall is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Jon Carroll is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 64.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

