Lipscomb visits Bellarmine after Karasinski’s 30-point outing

Lipscomb Bisons (16-11, 9-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (11-15, 6-8 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Lipscomb after Jack Karasinski scored 30 points in Bellarmine’s 90-70 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Knights have gone 8-3 at home. Bellarmine averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bisons are 9-5 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is the best team in the ASUN scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.

Bellarmine’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Doyle is averaging 8.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Knights. Karasinski is averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games.

Grant Asman is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 24.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

