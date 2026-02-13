Liberty plays UTEP on 15-game win streak

Liberty Flames (21-3, 13-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-15, 6-8 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (21-3, 13-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-15, 6-8 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty is looking to extend its 15-game win streak with a victory against UTEP.

The Miners have gone 8-5 in home games. UTEP has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Flames are 13-0 in conference games. Liberty is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UTEP’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UTEP allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jones is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Miners. Jamal West is averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 17 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Flames: 10-0, averaging 76.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

