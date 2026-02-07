Lewis scores 16 and No. 18 Virginia holds Syracuse to a season-low score in 72-59 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Lewis had 16 points and No. 18 Virginia held Syracuse to its lowest point total…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Lewis had 16 points and No. 18 Virginia held Syracuse to its lowest point total of the season in a 72-59 win on Saturday.

Lewis started the game hot, making his first four 3-point attempts. He finished 4 of 8 beyond the arc and 5 of 10 overall. Ugonna Onyenso had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Cavaliers (20-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast).

Naithan George led Syracuse (13-11, 4-7) with 19 points. He made 8 of 9 shots. Nate Kingz and J.J. Starling each scored 13 for the Orange. Donnie Freeman had nine rebounds.

Virginia scored 29 bench points. Syracuse’s bench scored seven.

The Cavaliers have won four straight since a loss to now-No. 14 North Carolina on Jan. 24.

Syracuse went on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 33-33 with 3:20 remaining in the first half. The Orange were down 38-35 at halftime.

The Cavaliers never gave up the lead in the second half.

Virginia: Visits Florida State on Tuesday.

Syracuse: Hosts California on Wednesday.

