Lewis leads UL Monroe against South Alabama

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-25, 1-15 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (20-9, 10-6 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-25, 1-15 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (20-9, 10-6 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits South Alabama after Krystian Lewis scored 33 points in UL Monroe’s 102-94 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Jaguars are 9-3 in home games. South Alabama ranks ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Randy Brady leads the Jaguars with 5.7 boards.

The Warhawks are 1-15 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Alabama’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. South Alabama won the last meeting 96-92 on Dec. 18. Chaze Harris scored 38 points points to help lead the Jaguars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Olsen is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 16.4 points. Harris is shooting 57.9% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games.

Lewis is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. MJ Russell is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 73.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.