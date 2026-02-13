Lewis-Eutsey, Marshall Thundering Herd to host Shannon and the Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-6, 11-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (21-6, 11-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-6, 11-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (21-6, 11-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey and Marshall host Zyion Shannon and Arkansas State in Sun Belt play.

The Thundering Herd have gone 12-2 in home games. Marshall has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Wolves are 11-2 in conference matchups. Arkansas State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marshall is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Red Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Maier is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 10.5 points. Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 assists and four steals over the past 10 games.

Shannon is averaging 12.9 points and 2.3 steals for the Red Wolves. Crislyn Rose is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 15.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.