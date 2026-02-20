Lewis-Eutsey leads Marshall against Georgia State after 21-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (22-7, 12-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-18, 4-11 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (22-7, 12-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-18, 4-11 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Georgia State after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 21 points in Marshall’s 76-55 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers are 6-6 on their home court. Georgia State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd are 12-4 in Sun Belt play. Marshall is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Georgia State scores 68.4 points, 5.7 more per game than the 62.7 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 72.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 74.0 Georgia State gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Marshall won 71-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Lewis-Eutsey led Marshall with 19 points, and Grace Lanier led Georgia State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu is averaging 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Eghosa Obasuyi is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Meredith Maier is averaging 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

