Lewis’ 21 help Brown defeat Princeton 80-71

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Landon Lewis scored 21 points and Luke Paragon added 20 to help Brown defeat Princeton 80-71 on Friday night.

Lewis went 10 of 12 from the field for the Bears (9-15, 3-8 Ivy League). Paragon shot 6 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Langham shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jackson Hicke led the way for the Tigers (8-18, 4-7) with 26 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Princeton also got 13 points from Malik Abdullahi. Peyton Seals had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

