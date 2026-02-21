Lehigh hosts Abdullah and Boston University

Boston University Terriers (13-15, 8-7 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-16, 8-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (13-15, 8-7 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-16, 8-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Lehigh after Azmar Abdullah scored 26 points in Boston University’s 85-58 victory over the Colgate Raiders.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Lehigh is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 8-7 against conference opponents. Boston University has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Lehigh is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot League play. Lehigh won the last meeting 93-91 on Jan. 14. Nasir Whitlock scored 30 points points to help lead the Mountain Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitlock averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Hank Alvey is shooting 63.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Michael McNair is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Sam Hughes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.