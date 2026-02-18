LeGree leads Morehead State against Eastern Illinois after 25-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (15-12, 11-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-16, 7-9 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (15-12, 11-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-16, 7-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Eastern Illinois after Josiah LeGree scored 25 points in Morehead State’s 94-86 win against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Panthers are 9-4 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Meechie White averaging 2.8.

The Eagles have gone 11-5 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 7.7.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.7% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The Panthers and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Turner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Zion Fruster is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

George Marshall is averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Carroll is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

