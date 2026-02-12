Laura Ziegler scores 13 points, No. 9 Louisville runs away from Wake Forest 86-67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Laura Ziegler scored 13 points, Tajianna Roberts had 12 and No. 9 Louisville held Wake Forest…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Laura Ziegler scored 13 points, Tajianna Roberts had 12 and No. 9 Louisville held Wake Forest to just nine points in each of the first two quarters on the way to a 86-67 rout on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (23-4, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won their past two contests by 19 points each since their initial league loss to No. 11 Duke snapped a 14-game winning streak. They and the Demon Deacons each shot 52% overall and 44% from long range, but Louisville consistently stayed above 50% for three quarters while all 12 players scored at least one basket.

The Cardinals led by 32 late in the fourth before inserting reserves. Wake Forest outscored them 15-2 over the final 4:20.

Elif Istanbulluoglu added 10 points with two 3-pointers for Louisville, which made 11 of 25 from behind the arc.

Grace Oliver scored 20 points while Milan Brown and Aurora Sorbye had 12 each for the Demon Deacons (13-13, 3-11) who have dropped 10 of 11. Wake Forest overcame 38% shooting in the first half to make 19 of 31 (61%) after halftime and 65% in the fourth (11 of 17).

The Cardinals made their first three 3s for a 12-2 start and led 21-9 after one quarter as Wake Forest committed seven turnovers and shot just 4 of 11. Consecutive baskets by Jones got the Demon Deacons within 28-17 midway through the second but they made just 4 of 10 in the quarter and went the final 5:18 without a basket.

Louisville closed the half on a 15-1 run, capped by back-to-back layups by Istanbulluoglu. They finished with 25 assists on 34 baskets.

Up next

Wake Forest hosts Notre Dame on Thursday night.

Louisville hosts Florida State on Sunday.

