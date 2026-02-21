Lamothe scores 17 off the bench, UNC Wilmington knocks off Campbell 73-68

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jahnathan Lamothe led UNC Wilmington over Campbell on Saturday with 17 points off of the…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jahnathan Lamothe led UNC Wilmington over Campbell on Saturday with 17 points off of the bench in a 73-68 win.

Lamothe shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Seahawks (24-4, 13-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian May scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Patrick Wessler had 11 points.

Chris Fields Jr. led the Fighting Camels (13-15, 7-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. DJ Smith added 12 points and two steals for Campbell. Cam Gregory also had 11 points.

UNC Wilmington used a 14-1 second-half run come back from a six-point deficit and take the lead at 69-62 with 1:52 left in the half before finishing off the victory. May scored 13 second-half points.

