Lamar visits SFA after Traylor’s 23-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (14-7, 11-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (15-8, 9-5 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Lamar after Ashlyn Traylor scored 23 points in SFA’s 65-64 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Ladyjacks have gone 10-3 in home games. SFA is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 11-3 in Southland play. Lamar scores 63.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

SFA averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 13.3 points for the Ladyjacks. Key Roseby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

R’Mani Taylor is averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Cardinals. Kamryn Wilson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

