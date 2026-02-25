Lamar visits Houston Christian following Booth’s 22-point game

Lamar Cardinals (17-9, 14-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-18, 6-13 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston…

Lamar Cardinals (17-9, 14-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-18, 6-13 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on Lamar after Grace Booth scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 70-64 loss to the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Huskies have gone 5-5 in home games. Houston Christian is seventh in the Southland with 12.0 assists per game led by Tove Caeser averaging 2.3.

The Cardinals are 14-5 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

Houston Christian averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.7 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Lamar won 66-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Kamryn Wilson led Lamar with 17 points, and Kamryn McLaurin led Houston Christian with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booth is averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Madison Hurta is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Solenne Olenga is averaging 6.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Wilson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

