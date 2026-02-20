Lamar takes on New Orleans in conference showdown

New Orleans Privateers (3-23, 3-15 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (16-9, 13-5 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (3-23, 3-15 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (16-9, 13-5 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Lamar in Southland action Saturday.

The Cardinals have gone 11-1 in home games. Lamar is second in the Southland in team defense, allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Privateers are 3-15 against conference opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 11.6 assists per game led by Shanihya Brown averaging 3.8.

Lamar is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.2% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Lamar gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Lamar won the last matchup 72-56 on Jan. 16. Shaila Forman scored 18 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Wilson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Forman is averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Brialle Washington is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 10.4 points and 1.5 steals. Brown is shooting 38.8% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 60.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

