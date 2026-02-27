Lafayette plays Army following Kiewiet’s 26-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (10-17, 6-10 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (21-6, 12-4 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (10-17, 6-10 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (21-6, 12-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Army after Teresa Kiewiet scored 26 points in Lafayette’s 56-41 victory against the American Eagles.

The Black Knights have gone 11-2 at home. Army has a 5-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Leopards are 6-10 in conference play. Lafayette ranks seventh in the Patriot with 11.6 assists per game led by Talia Zurinskas averaging 3.8.

Army’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 59.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 55.6 Army allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Army won 62-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Reese Ericson led Army with 18 points, and Haylie Adamski led Lafayette with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Tade is averaging 13.3 points for the Black Knights. Ericson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kiewiet is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Leopards. Zurinskas is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 60.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

