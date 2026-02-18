Kone and the Sam Houston Bearkats visit conference foe Kennesaw State

Sam Houston Bearkats (15-8, 8-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-12, 5-8 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (15-8, 8-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-12, 5-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keyarah Berry and Kennesaw State host Fanta Kone and Sam Houston in CUSA action Thursday.

The Owls have gone 9-4 in home games. Kennesaw State averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bearkats are 8-4 in CUSA play. Sam Houston scores 65.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Kennesaw State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Sam Houston averages 65.7 points per game, 4.6 more than the 61.1 Kennesaw State allows to opponents.

The Owls and Bearkats face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailyn Fields averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Berry is averaging 14.1 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Kone is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bearkats. Whitney Dunn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

