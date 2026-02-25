Komin leads Northern Arizona against Idaho after 34-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-18, 4-11 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (15-13, 7-8 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-18, 4-11 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (15-13, 7-8 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Idaho after Chris Komin scored 34 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-77 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals are 8-3 in home games. Idaho is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lumberjacks are 4-11 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Idaho averages 79.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 76.1 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 72.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 74.0 Idaho allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho won 79-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Isaiah Brickner led Idaho with 31 points, and Karl Markus Poom led Northern Arizona with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Rowbury is averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Vandals. Brickner is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Abelman is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Poom is shooting 57.3% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 23.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

