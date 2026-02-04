Live Radio
King, Natt lead Sam Houston past UTEP 70-66

The Associated Press

February 4, 2026, 10:21 PM

Po’Boigh King scored 17 points to lead Sam Houston and Kashie Natt sealed the victory with a free throw with 36 seconds remaining as the Bearkats defeated UTEP 70-66 on Wednesday.

King had seven rebounds and five assists for the Bearkats (16-7, 8-4 Conference USA). Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 12, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc, to go with six rebounds. It was the seventh straight victory for the Bearkats.

Caleb Blackwell led the way for the Miners (8-15, 4-8) with 22 points. Jamal West added 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks for UTEP. Kaseem Watson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

