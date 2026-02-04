King, Natt lead Sam Houston past UTEP 70-66

Po’Boigh King scored 17 points to lead Sam Houston and Kashie Natt sealed the victory with a free throw with…

Po’Boigh King scored 17 points to lead Sam Houston and Kashie Natt sealed the victory with a free throw with 36 seconds remaining as the Bearkats defeated UTEP 70-66 on Wednesday.

King had seven rebounds and five assists for the Bearkats (16-7, 8-4 Conference USA). Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 12, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc, to go with six rebounds. It was the seventh straight victory for the Bearkats.

Caleb Blackwell led the way for the Miners (8-15, 4-8) with 22 points. Jamal West added 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks for UTEP. Kaseem Watson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

