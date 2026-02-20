King, Murray State Racers to host Casey and the Evansville Purple Aces

Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) at Murray State Racers (19-10, 11-7 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) at Murray State Racers (19-10, 11-7 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AJ Casey and Evansville visit Fredrick King and Murray State in MVC action Saturday.

The Racers are 11-3 on their home court. Murray State is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-14 in conference matchups. Evansville has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Murray State scores 83.5 points, 8.2 more per game than the 75.3 Evansville allows. Evansville’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Murray State won 79-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Javon Jackson led Murray State with 22 points, and Casey led Evansville with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Roman Domon is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Alex Hemenway is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 6.8 points. Leif Moeller is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

