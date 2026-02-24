Kentucky coach Mark Pope fined $25,000 by SEC for postgame comments in violation of conference bylaw

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Pope has been fined $25,000 by the Southeastern Conference for his “post-game conduct…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Pope has been fined $25,000 by the Southeastern Conference for his “post-game conduct and comments” related to officiating following the Wildcats’ 75-74 loss to Auburn on Saturday, the league announced Tuesday.

Pope’s comments were in violation of an SEC Bylaw that deal with sportsmanship, one which prohibits coaches, student-athletes and institutional staff from publicly criticizing officials or disclosing officiating-related communications.

According to reports from multiple outlets, Pope used a profanity to Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart as he left the postgame podium. The comments were in reference to a costly foul by Collin Chandler with 14 seconds remaining in regulation and Kentucky leading 74-73.

Chandler was called for an offensive foul, which set up Auburn for a game-winning shot. The loss was Kentucky’s third straight, and dropped the Wildcats to 17-10 overall and 8-6 in conference.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.