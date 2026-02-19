Kensie’s 24, Henderson and Minott’s double-doubles lead Portland State to beat Idaho 77-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keyon Kensie scored 24 points and Jaylin Henderson and Tre-Vaughn Minott both had double-doubles as Portland…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keyon Kensie scored 24 points and Jaylin Henderson and Tre-Vaughn Minott both had double-doubles as Portland State beat Idaho 77-67 on Thursday.

Kensie added six rebounds and five steals for the Vikings (18-7, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). Henderson scored 20 points and added 10 assists. Minott finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Brickner led the way for the Vandals (14-13, 6-8) with 22 points and five rebounds. Jackson Rasmussen added 18 points for Idaho. Kolton Mitchell also had 14 points and five assists.

