Kennedy leads Merrimack against Iona

Iona Gaels (16-12, 8-9 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (19-9, 15-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Iona after Kevair Kennedy scored 32 points in Merrimack’s 79-72 overtime win over the Siena Saints.

The Warriors are 10-0 on their home court. Merrimack averages 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Gaels are 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Iona has a 6-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Merrimack’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Iona gives up. Iona averages 6.2 more points per game (73.1) than Merrimack gives up (66.9).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Iona won the last meeting 61-60 on Jan. 23. Denver Anglin scored 22 points to help lead the Gaels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

CJ Anthony is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Gaels. Lamin Sabally is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

