Karasinski scores 23 as Bellarmine downs Florida Gulf Coast 81-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski scored 23 points as Bellarmine beat Florida Gulf Coast 81-65 on Saturday.

Karasinski also added five rebounds for the Knights (11-13, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tyler Doyle scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the floor. Sam Donald went 6 of 7 from the field (3 of 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

J.R. Konieczny finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles (10-15, 4-8). Jordan Ellerbee added 12 points and four assists for FGCU.

