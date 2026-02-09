Kansas visits Maupin and No. 18 Texas Tech

Kansas Jayhawks (15-10, 5-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (15-10, 5-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (22-3, 9-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Texas Tech faces Kansas after Bailey Maupin scored 25 points in Texas Tech’s 85-61 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Lady Raiders are 12-2 on their home court. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks are 5-8 in conference matchups. Kansas ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lilly Meister averaging 5.1.

Texas Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Lady Raiders and Jayhawks meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maupin is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 15.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

S’Mya Nichols is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jayhawks. Jaliya Davis is averaging 22.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 63.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

