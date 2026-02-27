Kansas visits Akot and Oklahoma State

Kansas Jayhawks (18-11, 8-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (18-11, 8-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (22-8, 11-6 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Kansas after Achol Akot scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 88-77 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cowgirls are 15-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks are 8-9 in Big 12 play. Kansas ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lilly Meister averaging 5.1.

Oklahoma State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Kansas scores 10.4 more points per game (73.7) than Oklahoma State gives up to opponents (63.3).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Oklahoma State won 85-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Stailee Heard led Oklahoma State with 21 points, and Jaliya Davis led Kansas with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cowgirls. Akot is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games.

S’Mya Nichols is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Davis is averaging 21.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

