Kansas State plays Oklahoma State following Claessens’ 25-point game

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-12, 6-6 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays Oklahoma State after Nastja Claessens scored 25 points in Kansas State’s 77-52 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 6-6 at home. Kansas State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowgirls are 8-4 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is ninth in college basketball scoring 85.1 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

Kansas State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State scores 19.7 more points per game (85.1) than Kansas State allows to opponents (65.4).

The Wildcats and Cowgirls face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Tess Heal is shooting 55.4% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Gray is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cowgirls. Stailee Heard is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.