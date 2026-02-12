Kansas State coach Jerome Tang erupts after 29-point loss as fans wear paper bags

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Jerome Tang blasted his players after Cincinnati beat the Wildcats by 29 points…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Jerome Tang blasted his players after Cincinnati beat the Wildcats by 29 points Wednesday on a night many fans showed up with bags on their heads.

The Wildcats dropped to 10-14 with the 91-62 loss, including 1-10 in the Big 12 Conference.

“This was embarrassing,” Tang said. “These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous. We’ve got practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, and we will get this thing right. I have no answer and no words.”

He then said he would take only two questions from the media, adding, “Right now, I’m like pissed.”

Kansas State went 26-10 in Tang’s first season and came a three-point loss to Florida Atlantic from making the 2023 Final Four. His record since then is 45-46.

The Wildcats have lost three home games in a row by at least 20 points, a big reason fans showed up with paper bags on their heads.

“I’d wear a paper, too, if I were them,” Tang said.

