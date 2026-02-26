Kalu scores 21, Charleston downs Hampton 85-71

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Martin Kalu had 21 points in Charleston’s 85-71 win against Hampton on Thursday. Kalu also contributed…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Martin Kalu had 21 points in Charleston’s 85-71 win against Hampton on Thursday.

Kalu also contributed five rebounds for the Cougars (20-10, 13-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian Reeves added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Connor Hickman had 16 points and went 6 of 10 from the field.

Xzavier Long led the Pirates (12-17, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Hampton also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Daniel Johnson. Josh Ogundele finished with 12 points.

Charleston took the lead with 19:20 left in the first half and did not trail again. Hickman led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 42-30 at the break. Kalu scored a team-high 10 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

